WATCH: Hawaii Island Mayoral Forum featuring Ikaika Marzo, Mitch Roth

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Big Island Press Club presents a mayoral forum featuring Hawaii County Mayoral Candidates Ikaika Marzo and Mitch Roth. Sherry Bracken, host of the New West Broadcasting (KWXX/B97-B93) program Island Conversations, will moderate the discussion.

More information on The Big Island Press Club can be found on their website at www.bigislandpressclub.org.

