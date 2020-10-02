HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Big Island Press Club presents a mayoral forum featuring Hawaii County Mayoral Candidates Ikaika Marzo and Mitch Roth. Sherry Bracken, host of the New West Broadcasting (KWXX/B97-B93) program Island Conversations, will moderate the discussion.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
More information on The Big Island Press Club can be found on their website at www.bigislandpressclub.org.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kailua to host Halloween scavenger hunt throughout the month of October
- WATCH: Hawaii Island Mayoral Forum featuring Ikaika Marzo, Mitch Roth
- University of Hawaii President, executives will take pay cuts in light of budget shortfall
- DOE’s Grab-and-Go meal program will be at 203 Hawaii public schools this fall
- Two Oahu visitors charged for violating state’s quarantine order