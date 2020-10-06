WATCH: Hawaii County Mayoral Debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Are you registered to vote? If not, how do you get registered? When will your mail-in ballot arrive and what do you do if you prefer to vote in person? Here is a quick look at what you need to know for the upcoming general election.

The general election is five weeks away, on Nov. 3. The first thing you need to do to cast your vote is ensure you are registered, according to Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago.