Voting machines tested ahead of general election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Elections tested out the voting machines on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The machines will be used at the voting service centers for the general election.

The test checks to see if the machines are counting the votes correctly.

There were people to watch the testing there such as members of political parties, community groups, and others are called official observers. They vote on the test ballots, and they have a result to compare to the results from the machines.

After the test, the equipment is certified and secured.

