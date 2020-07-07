Voter registration deadline approaches for the 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The deadline to register to vote in the all mail-in 2020 Primary Election is Thursday.

Registered voters will automatically receive their ballot in the mail starting July 21. Voters should also verify that their registration is current, so their ballot is sent to the correct address.

Voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online, or by submitting a voter registration application to their county elections division.

To register to vote online, voters will need to log in with their Hawaii driver license or Hawaii state ID.

Otherwise, voters can fill out a paper voter registration application, available at election offices, post offices, libraries, satellite city halls, and also online.

On Wednesday and Thursday, drive-thru voter registration events will be held for new voters to fill out and submit their completed voter registration application at the following locations:

Hawaii

744 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo (corner of Pauahi St. and Kamehameha Ave.)

Malama Market, Pahoa

Safeway, Kona Crossroads

July 8 and 9

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maui

Kahului Shopping Center

July 9 only

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kauai

Office of County Clerk, Elections Division (back parking area)

July 8 and 9

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Oahu

Aloha Stadium (enter through Parking Gate 1 off Salt Lake Blvd)

July 8 and 9

7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is the first year that Hawaii will conduct elections by mail with no traditional polling places set up. However, Hawaii residents who miss the July 9 deadline can still register and vote in the Primary Election at a voter service center within their County from July 27 through 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 8.