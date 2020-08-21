U.S. Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (KHON2) — As part of its ongoing effort to ensure that voters and election officials have the information they need to successfully use the U.S. Mail to vote in the November general elections, the U.S. Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website.

The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail. In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.

For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

The website, which provides clear and concise information about voting by mail, is available 24/7 by going to: usps.com/votinginfo