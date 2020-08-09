State Senate and Council races

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first results showed front runners in many races. One of those, Honolulu Council, District 1 where Andria Tupola received 59% of votes. She is followed by Kathy Davenport with 16% of the vote. If Tupola holds on to at least 50% plus one vote, she will win that seat.

Will Espero in District 9 is close to getting a win with 40% of votes but Augie Tulba is close with 36%. Calvin Say in District 5 has 52% of votes over Dave Watase with 41%.

In the State Senate, District 13 will be decided with no runoff in the general election with incumbent Karl Rhoads winning 87% of the votes. In District 22, incumbent Donovan Dela Cruz also will win in the primary with 86% of votes.

Latest Stories on KHON2