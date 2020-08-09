HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 spoke with Congressman Ed Case to get an idea on how he’s feeling about the primaries and his thoughts on the state’s first all mail-in election.
[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii health department investigates COVID-19 cases linked to gentleman’s club and school
- Candidates for Honolulu Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election
- Touching base with Congressman Ed Case for 2020 Hawaii Primary Election
- New Tropical Depression Nine-E in Eastern Pacific
- HPD issues hundreds of citations on first day of beach closure