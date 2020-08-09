Touching base with Congressman Ed Case for 2020 Hawaii Primary Election

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 spoke with Congressman Ed Case to get an idea on how he’s feeling about the primaries and his thoughts on the state’s first all mail-in election.

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories