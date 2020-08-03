The Primary Election on August 8

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s 2020 and Hawaii votes by mail! The Primary Election on August 8 and is only 5 days away.

There are no polling places on election day anymore.

Scott Nago, chief election officer, joined Wake Up 2day the latest details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories