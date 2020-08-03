Social Scene: Primary Election this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you mailed in your ballot yet? That’s because Primary Election Day is this Saturday!

The countdown is on and this year, Hawaii votes by mail.

Follow the instructions carefully and don’t forget to sign the outiside of your ballot.

If you make a mistake – don’t use white out or scribble it out, contact your county clerk for an replacement as soon as possible.

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, officials recommend you do so by Monday.

