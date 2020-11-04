Retired Judge Steve Alm wins Honolulu prosecutor race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Retired Circuit Court Judge Steve Alm won the race to be the next Honolulu Prosecutor, winning about 56 percent of the vote and defeating Defense Attorney Megan Kau.

Judge Alm joined Wake Up 2day to explain his first order of business and how he plans to restore trust and confidence with the public after the Kealoha Scandal.

