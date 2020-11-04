Retired Judge Steve Alm wins Honolulu prosecutor race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Retired Circuit Court Judge Steve Alm won the race to be the next Honolulu Prosecutor, winning about 56 percent of the vote and defeating Defense Attorney Megan Kau.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Judge Alm joined Wake Up 2day to explain his first order of business and how he plans to restore trust and confidence with the public after the Kealoha Scandal.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kona Brewing Hawai’i Comes Full Circle with Independence for Hawai’i Operations
- Biden wins Michigan, now at 264 electoral votes
- WATCH LIVE: City launches campaign encouraging small businesses to take more health measures
- Rainbow Warriors Justus Tavai learning to split time as a new father and football player
- Local Author Releases New Book for Young Adults