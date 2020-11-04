Rep. Ed Case holds onto seat on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- There are millions of ballots still yet to be counted in six states that will ultimately decide the presidential race.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon giving the challenger 248 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency. Trump’s campaign has already requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes.