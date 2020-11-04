Rep. Ed Case holds onto seat on Capitol Hill

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressman Ed Case is holding onto his job on Capitol Hill. That’s after defeating Republican Ron Curtis.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

So how will Rep. Case continue to help Hawaii? He joined Wake Up 2day with that.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories