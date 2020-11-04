HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congressman Ed Case is holding onto his job on Capitol Hill. That’s after defeating Republican Ron Curtis.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
So how will Rep. Case continue to help Hawaii? He joined Wake Up 2day with that.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Rep. Ed Case holds onto seat on Capitol Hill
- No time to rest for Honolulu Mayor-Elect Blangiardi
- Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop vote counting in Michigan
- Nov. 4: Final printout of all races in Hawaii are now released, with over 579,000 voter turnout
- History made: Election turnout expected to be highest in 120 years