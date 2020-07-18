Registered Kauai County voters soon to receive ballots for 2020 Primary Election

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ballots for the 2020 Primary Election were mailed to voters of the County of Kauai on July 14.

County officials say that it should be delivered by July 20. Registered voters who have not received a ballot by July 20 should contact the Elections Division at 241-4800.

Ballot envelopes can be identified by their distinctive purple graphic and the Official United States Postal Service (USPS) Election Mail logo on the front of the envelope.

After voting, voters are urged to return their ballot as soon as possible by placing them in the USPS mail or hand-delivering them to the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division located at 4386 Rice Street in Lihue.

The Elections Division is open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Information on the various locations and availability of secured ballot drop boxes and the County’s Voter Service Center (VSC) will be forthcoming.

For more information, contact the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division at 241-4800.

For more elections coverage, click here.

