New Honolulu Mayor will have heavy tasks upon taking office

HONOLULU (KHON) – Honolulu’s next mayor will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The next Honolulu mayor will have the monumental task of handling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the safety of nearly one million residents, all while figuring out how to revive Oahu’s economy.

Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya are the two candidates running for office.

Both are political newcomers who have never held office before.

Rick Blangiardi is an American television executive and politician from the state of Hawaii. He has been a familiar face on television and worked at KGMB from 1977 through 1984. He was vice president and general manager of KIKU from 1984 through 1989. Blangiardi then left Hawaii to work at several different news stations before returning back to the state as the senior vice president and general manager of KHON-TV and KGMB in 2002.

He has spent decades serving the community both on and off the air. Rick has served as President for the Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America, Chair of the Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce, President of Na Koa, Trustee for the Hawai‘i Public Schools Foundation, Board Member for the YMCA of Honolulu, the American Red Cross, and the Hawai‘i Food Bank.

Keith Amemiya is an American business executive, nonprofit leader, and lawyer over the last 30 years. He is running for political office for the first time to serve as the Mayor of Honolulu. Amemiya went to UH law school and after seven years as a litigator, he left law to become the Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi High School Athletics Association at the age of 32.

During the 2009 state budget shortfall that brought “Furlough Fridays” for schools and threatened to end all junior varsity sports at public high schools, Amemiya spearheaded the “Save Our Sports” Campaign. By building relationships, rallying the community, and raising over $1.5 million through a public-private grassroots effort, he helped keep high school athletic programs afloat through his actions.

