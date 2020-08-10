Primary Election Recap

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A record number of votes have been counted and the people have spoken.
It appears that voters want new blood. We have two, first time political candidates for Honolulu Mayor and a surprise on Hawaii Island. Political Analyst Dr. John Hart joined us this morning for a recap.
