HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is the year Hawaii votes by mail.
[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]
There are no polling places on election day.
Scott Nago, chief election officer, joined Wake Up 2day the latest details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Lt. Gov. Recommends Shutting Down for Two Weeks
- VIDEO: Raiders uniforms, tops in NFL
- Primary Election is a few days away
- Senior fall prevention program impacted by COVID-19
- VIDEO: Raiders workouts get more intense