Primary Election Fast Approaching

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Primary Election is coming up on August 8th. Do you have questions on filling out your ballot or when to send it in?

Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer, joined us this morning with everything you need to know. For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories