Political analyst talks about biggest surprise of General Election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general election was filled with long lines to vote and no clear winner in the U.S. Presidential race.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
What was the biggest surprise? What about the local races? Political Analyst John Hart, who’s also a professor at Hawaii Pacific University, joined Wake Up 2day with his thoughts.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii’s Kolten Wong embraces free agency knowing ‘there are other teams out there that really respect me’
- Hawaii County Mayor Kim reflects on time in office, offers advice to next mayor
- Mitch Roth wins Hawaii County Mayoral Race
- Lt. Gov. Green discusses testing container at airport and expanding pre-travel partner list
- Trump team says it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania count