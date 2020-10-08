Political analyst says VP debate was ‘about that small sliver of undecided’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Among those who watched the debate was political analyst Dr. John Hart.

The HPU professor noted that this debate was far more substantive and civilized than the recent presidential election.

“When you look at the bigger picture of who wins, number one is eye contact,” he said. “Harris looking at the camera, talking to the people. People want to be talked to. Pence looked at the moderator–that’s not a good thing. Number two is it’s not about appealing to your base at this point, it’s about that small sliver of undecided. And I think Kamala Harris, by holding her power, did what she needed to do for those conservative Democrats in the midwest that voted for Trump. She did what she needed to do. She won this debate.”

Dr. Hart also says that the format still needs to be improved–with too many questions left unanswered.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida.

