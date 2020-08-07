Political Analyst Makes Predictions for Hawaii’s Primary

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters in Hawaii are experiencing an all mail-in election for the first time. How will this affect Saturday’s results?

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

How did this pandemic make this election year different? Political Analyst Dr. John Hart with Hawaii Pacific University joined Take2 to talk about it.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories