Political Analyst Makes Predictions for Hawaii’s Primary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters in Hawaii are experiencing an all mail-in election for the first time. How will this affect Saturday’s results?
How did this pandemic make this election year different? Political Analyst Dr. John Hart with Hawaii Pacific University joined Take2 to talk about it.
