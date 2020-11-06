Political analyst explains why it’s taking so long to find out who won the presidential election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve been glued to the TV or your computer waiting to find out who the next president will be, you’re not alone.

Visit KHON’s Election HQ for Hawaii election news

But according to one expert, the country could have to wait for another week to get the results, depending on which candidate wins the electoral votes in the remaining states.

When it comes to choosing the president, political analyst John Hart said, “people don’t elect the president, states do” via the Electoral College. The number of electors in each state is based roughly on the population. There are 538 electors total and they have to cast a vote following the general election.

“Biden pretty clearly, regardless of what happens in the electoral college, will win the popular vote. In fact, Biden has received more votes than any presidential candidate in history,” said Hart.

Hart said that the reason why the president isn’t elected by the popular vote is that the most populated states like California, New York, Texas and Florida, would essentially be electing the president.

But why is it taking so long to get the results?

Hart said it’s because each state has different rules for counting ballots.

“Some states, like Hawaii, say they have to have your ballot by Election Day. Other states say, ‘Well, no, it just has to be postmarked by Election Day and if it comes by a certain time we will still count it.'”

Pennsylvania and Nevada are both postmark states. Nevada will count ballots that are received until Nov. 10 and will allow two additional days for signature verification.

“The bottom line is, if Pennsylvania and North Carolina and Georgia go red, we’ll be waiting on Nevada, and it could be as long as the 12th,” Hart explained.

Hawaii Democratic Party Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said that every American voice deserves to be heard.

“I think that patience is a virtue, and we need to wait for every vote to be counted whether it was a mail-in vote or an in-person vote on Election Day,” Dos Santos-Tam said.

Hawaii Republican Party Chair Shirlene Ostrov said they are confident that President Donald Trump will be re-elected.

“We believe there’s still a pathway to victory for President Trump on the outstanding ballot map, and the outstanding ballot map kind of proves it right now, but we’re waiting just like everyone else,” Ostrov said.

President Trump is already challenging the vote count in some states.

Hart said counting each ballot is paramount to the election process.

If Biden takes Nevada, he will have the 270 electoral college votes needed to win. Biden said that he will address the nation at that time.

Hart said it’s unlikely that Trump will concede if that happens. Trump already said that he will not go quietly if he loses re-election.

Latest Stories on KHON2