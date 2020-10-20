Political analyst breaks down Honolulu mayoral race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are a few weeks left to go until Oahu votes for a new mayor.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

So what does the race between Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya boil down to? Political analyst and Hawaii Pacific University professor John Hart joined Wake Up 2day to dissect the race.

Latest Stories on KHON2