LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Official ballot drop boxes on Kauai are available in the following locations:

· Hanalei Neighborhood Center (5-5358 Kūhiō Highway) · Hanalei Fire Station (5-4390 Kūhiō Highway) · Kīlauea Neighborhood Center (2460 Keneke Street) · Kapa‘a Fire Station (4-0757 Kūhiō Highway) · Elections Division (4386 Rice Street) · Kōloa Neighborhood Center (3461 Weliweli Road) · Kalāheo Fire Station (2-2480 Kaumuali‘i Highway) · Hanapēpē Fire Station (1-3787 Kaumuali‘i Highway) · Waimea Neighborhood Center (4556 Makeke Road)

Official ballot drop boxes will be accessible 24/7 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and are easily identified by their distinctive purple badging and the Official Seal of the County of Kaua‘i.

Ballots should only be deposited in these official ballot drop boxes or United States Postal Service mail receptacles, or hand-delivered to the County’s Elections Division. A map showing the locations of official ballot drop boxes and USPS mail receptacles is available on the State Office of Elections webpage at https://elections.hawaii.gov/.

Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on General Election Day, November 3, 2020, in order to be counted.

For additional information, please contact the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division at 241-4800.

