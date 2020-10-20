Office of Elections provides tips on how to properly fill out ballot ahead of General Election

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The General Election is exactly two weeks away and election officials have some tips and reminders to make sure every ballot counts.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Scott Nago, Hawaii Chief Election Officer, says there are a few common mistakes to avoid while filling out a ballot.

While filling out the ballot correctly is important, including a signature is just as essential.

“Signatures are required on the return envelope,” said Scott Nago, Hawaii Chief Election Officer. “Any envelope with a missing signature or a mismatch signature will not be counted. You will be notified by the clerk’s office that your ballot was not counted and you’ll have five days after the election to correct the situation.”

If a mistake is made while filling out the ballot, don’t try to erase it.

“Don’t use Wite-Out or don’t cross it out. Call your clerk’s office and ask for a replacement ballot, because Wite-Out will not work.”

Also, don’t use pencils when marking the ballot.

“Use a blue or black ink pen to mark your ballot. Completely darken the rectangle next to the candidate of your choice. Completely darkening it will count 100 percent of the time.”

Nago says for those who need help, there are instructions on the ballot.

“Also, look at both sides of the ballot there are items on the front as well as questions on the back.”

There’s also an important deadline coming up ahead of the General Election. Time is winding down for those who want to mail their ballots back.

“If they’re going to mail it back, they should have it dropped in the mail no later than the 27th of October. After that, they’ll have to place their ballot at deposit or a voter service center and drop it off in person.”

For those who have already mailed their ballot or dropped it off at a place of deposit, go online to track if the ballot was accepted.

Latest stories on KHON2