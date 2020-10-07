Office of Elections begins mailing out general election ballots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu election officials began mailing out general election ballots to Oahu residents on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. While Election Day is still weeks away, ballots will soon be showing up in your mailbox.

The Office of Elections will be sending out ballots for the Big Island on Oct. 7, Maui County on Oct. 8, and Kauai on Oct. 9.

Officials say ballots should be returned no later than Oct. 27 to make sure they are counted on Nov. 3.

Ballots that have been completed can also be dropped off in a marked ballot box. For more information on the upcoming election, click here.

For a list of where official ballot boxes are located, click here.

