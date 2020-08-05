Office of Elections advises public to drop voter ballots off in person

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you still have your primary election ballot, don’t drop it in the mail.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Office of Elections says it may not get to them in time to be counted by primary election day, Saturday, Aug. 8.

Instead, drop it off at one of the many drop boxes around the state, or at a voter service center.

You can also vote in-person at a voter service center.

To view an interactive map of voter service locations and drop boxes, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2