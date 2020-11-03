Nonprofit program educates Hawaii’s kids about the importance of voting

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Americans across the country are casting their ballots ahead of the 2020 General Election, including some unlikely voters. Kids Voting USA is educating young learners about their civic duties by hosting a nationwide kids election.

Each year, students in forty-five states, including Hawaii, are offered an opportunity to participate in a simulated election. Kids Voting USA’s Hawaii chapter held its own general election across participating schools in the state.

The Voter Education program says it has seen a 5% increase in adult voter turnout rate when coupled with family exercises and participation in the simulated election, which is in large part credited to educating at a young age.

Along with actually casting their fake ballot, Kids Voting USA says students learn lifelong voting habits like how to register and how to talk about citizenship.

“Voting is a simple yet powerful,” said Amy Perruso, Executive Director for Kids Voting Hawaiʻi. “We

want to educate our young people not only on the importance of voting, but how to prepare to vote so that they can be informed and knowledgeable citizens.”

The Kids Voting election plans to report results of the nationwide student voting effort at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

