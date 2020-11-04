No time to rest for Honolulu Mayor-Elect Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s no time to rest for Honolulu Mayor-Elect Rick Blangiardi.
After defeating Keith Amemiya last night, he’s working to assemble his team. He’ll also meet with Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Blangiardi joined Wake Up 2day to talk about his victory and plans moving forward.
