Neighbor islands add 7,506 ballots to third wave of primary results; Big Island leads voter turnout

More than 7,500 primary ballots were added into the overnight results tabulated for Big Island, Maui County and Kauai races: 3,134 on the Big Island, 3,066 for Maui County, and 1,306 for Kauai. These additional 7,506 ballots comprised final-day afternoon and evening drop-offs and mail received.

A vast majority of votes were counted in the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. release results the night before, with around 94 percent of neighbor island ballots counted by the time of second printout at 10 p.m. Saturday. The overnight numbers did not change leaders in the major countywide races, and even the neck-and-neck District 13 race on Molokai remained the same as it had been all Saturday night on the Democratic ticket, with Lynn Decoite leading Walter Ritte. Her lead widened in the overnight results.

In terms of overall turnout, the Big Island is leading the state with 53.25 percent, Oahu second at around 52 percent, Kauai third at 49.6 percent, and Maui fourth at nearly 43 percent. Statewide turnout may average about 51%, the highest in more than 22 years for a primary. This year’s primary is already a record-breaker in votes cast, breaking the 400,000 mark, smashing volume records for any primary in state history. Depending on Oahu’s final vote count, statewide turnout could top 405,000 ballots cast out of more than 795,000 registered voters.

In related news, Honolulu election officials took in between 17,000 and 18,000 additional ballots Saturday from the final incoming mail and last drop-box pickups, as of the close of the primary vote deadline at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is according to the state Office of Elections, which informed KHON2 of the expected add-on tally around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, those were still being counted. Oahu’s final-day haul is not expected to change the course of major countywide races.