Mute button was a welcomed change in final presidential debate, political analyst says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The best part of Thursday’s presidential debate was the mute button, according to political analyst and Hawaii Pacific University professor Dr. John Hart.

“The mute button was on during the two-minute speeches and that went well,” said Dr. Hart. “I was curious to see if Trump would be Trump, or if he would listen to his advisers who said, ‘Let Biden talk,’ and I think Trump chose the latter. I think the idea was that Biden will get tired that he would make a gaff, etc. I think it was a lot for a better debate for the American people to get a better idea of who these people are, but I don’t think it turned out to be a good strategy for Trump.”

Dr. Hart also said that Biden held his own with no major gaffs, but said that he did miss some golden argumentative opportunities. But Dr. Hart also added that Trump is the one that had to move the needle. He said that did not happen.

