Mitch Roth wins Hawaii County Mayoral Race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mitch Roth prevailed in the race for Hawaii County Mayor beating Ikaika Marzo.
Mayor elect Roth joined Wake Up 2day this morning to talk about the victory and how he plans to serve Big Island residents.
