Maui opens general election places of deposit for registered voters

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui began mailing general election ballots Thursday morning as part of the county’s efforts to encourage mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Oct. 8 ballot send out, election officials announced they have also opened places of deposit (POD) across the island.

The POD opening date was officially changed on Oct. 1 by a supplemental proclamation issued by State Chief Election Officer Scott Nago.

“We are opening most places of deposit on the same day ballot packages for Maui County voters are scheduled to be mailed out,” County Clerk Kathy Kaohu said. “This means in addition to mailing their ballots back to us, voters will also be able to drop off their ballots at our designated Places of Deposit as soon as they have completed their voting.”

Free-standing PODs are available at seven Maui fire stations, three community centers and at the Kalana O Maui County building.

Fire stations:

Hana

Wailea

Kihei

Makawao

Kula

Napili

Kahului

Community Centers:

Haʻikū Park and Community Center

Pāʻia Community Center

Lahaina Civic Center

A POD will also be available inside the Aloha Aina Center near Island Paws in Haiku.

Voters are reminded to watch for their ballot in the mail. Elections officials are urging registered voters who do not receive their ballot by Oct. 16 to call the office of the County Clerk at 270-7749.

