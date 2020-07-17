Mail-in ballots for 2020 Primary Election arriving at homes of registered voters in Hawaii County

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mail-in ballots for the 2020 Primary Election began arriving at the homes of registered voters in Hawaii County on June 15, according to Hawaii’s Elections Division.

The department says that if you don’t receive your ballet by July 27, they ask that you contact the Elections Division in Hilo at 961-8277 or in Kona at 323-4400.

They add that you do not need a postage stamp when mailing your ballot back to Elections Division.

Beginning with the 2020 Primary Election, voting in Hawaii County is being conducted by mail-in ballot. There will be two Voter Service Centers to assist voters with special needs and other voting services provided by law.

Primary Election 2020: July 27- August 08

General Election 2020: October 20 – November 3

The Voter Service Center locations are:

Hilo

County of Hawai‘i Aupuni Center, Conference Room 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1 Hilo, HI 96720 Hours: Monday – Saturday (8:00 am – 4:30 pm)

Kona

West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Community Room (Building G) 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy.

Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Hours: Monday – Saturday (8:00 am – 4:30 pm)

Latest Stories on KHON2