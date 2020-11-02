Looking for Election Day deals? Here’s a list

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Election Day is just one day away and businesses want to make sure you get out there and vote. Here’s a look at some Election Day deals available in Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut and an “I voted” sticker to customers on Election Day.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving away one of its three new McCafe items. Customers who purchase a hot or iced coffee through the company’s app will receive a free apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll. The promotion runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.

Chilli’s

Get the Presidente Margarita for $5 on Election Day.

Pieology

Pieology is offering an Election Day 2020 bundle deal with two 11-inch “Create Your Own” pizzas and a shareable dessert for $20.20.

Grubhub

Grubhub is offering an array of deals as part of the online food delivery service’s campaign to “Delivery Your Voice.” On November 3, Grubhub users can spend less time cooking and more time at the polls with the following offers:

Free delivery on orders at Red Lobster of $25 or more.

$10 off California Pizza Kitchen orders of $30 or more.

$3 off Burger King orders of $18 or more.

Free original Turkey and Provolone sandwich at Jersey Mike’s when you spend $10 or more.

Free delivery when ordering Five Guys.

$10 off any order from P.F. Chang, must be first time order with restaurant.

DoorDash

The food delivery app plans to offer free delivery on all orders over $15 when DoorDash users enter the promo code “VOTE.” For DashPass subscribers who already have free delivery,, DoorDash is providing 10 percent off of orders over $12 with code DPVOTE. The codes must be entered at checkout.

Subway

Buy two footlongs and get one free when you order in the Subway app or on the website.



Wendy’s

Customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. The offer runs until Nov. 8.

Lyft

Ride to the polls at a discounted price on November 3. The company’s “Ride to Vote” program is offering 50 percent off on one ride to a Voter Service Center or place of deposit. To get the discount, use the promo code “2020VOTE.”

Uber

The ride-share app is offering 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls on Nov. 3.

Hertz

The car rental company offered customers quite the deal. Hertz extended a “Free Car on Election Day” deal to individuals who book a vehicle for at least two days with the code 210350. Hawaii’s participating locations held reservations on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 for voters looking to make it to the polls on Nov. 3.

Sweet Creams

Looking to score a good deal while supporting local? Sweet Creams, the original, locally-founded ice cream roll shop, wants to celebrate your right to vote by giving you 50 percent off your purchase on Election Day at its Kona Street location near the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Latest Stories on KHON2