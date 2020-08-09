LIVE UPDATES: Hawaii’s Primary Election

5:26 p.m. Live coverage of the 2020 Primary Elections starts with the KHON2 News at 6. Reporters will be live with mayoral candidates, our anchors will give you the most up-to-the-minute coverage and we will have live updates in this story.

Voter Service Centers will remain open until 7 p.m. Voters can also drop off ballots at the drop boxes until then. The first print out will be sometime around 7:30 p.m. and will contain votes received as of Friday. Votes cast on Saturday, will be included in the 10 p.m. results.