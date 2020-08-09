LIVE UPDATES: Hawaii’s Primary Election

Election 2020
Posted: / Updated:

5:26 p.m. Live coverage of the 2020 Primary Elections starts with the KHON2 News at 6. Reporters will be live with mayoral candidates, our anchors will give you the most up-to-the-minute coverage and we will have live updates in this story.

Voter Service Centers will remain open until 7 p.m. Voters can also drop off ballots at the drop boxes until then. The first print out will be sometime around 7:30 p.m. and will contain votes received as of Friday. Votes cast on Saturday, will be included in the 10 p.m. results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories