Live blog: Hawaii votes in the 2020 General Election

After months of anticipation, the 2020 General Election has arrived.

Citizens across the nation have made their voices heard and have cast their votes to decide who the next president of the United States will be. On Tuesday night, the results of the presidential race will be revealed as well as local races in Hawaii.

Local races to watch for include Honolulu Mayor, Honolulu Prosecutor, Hawaii Island Mayor and U.S. House District 1 and 2. Voter service centers will close and voting will end at 7 p.m. in Hawaii.

KHON2 will provide live election results throughout the evening.

5 p.m.: We’re now two hours away until the first round of votes are counted in Hawaii and lines close. As long as one is in line to vote before the 7 p.m. deadline, voters will still be allowed to remain in line and have their votes cast. Our Nikki Schenfeld reports that the in-person voting turnout is similar to the 2016 turnout.

3:45 p.m. HST: As local results in Hawaii are still a few hours away, our national election tracker can be seen here.