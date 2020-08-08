Last day to drop ballot off or vote in person

Election 2020

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today is the deadline to vote in the primary election.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

You can vote in person at the voting service center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 8.

If you have your primary election ballot still, you can drop it off at a drop box , or at a voter service center.

To see where the voter service locations and drop boxes are log onto the State Office of Elections website at ElectionsHawaii.gov.

If your mail-in ballot was received, you can check the status at ballotstatus.hawaii.gov

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories