Last day to drop ballot off or vote in person

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today is the deadline to vote in the primary election.
You can vote in person at the voting service center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 8.
If you have your primary election ballot still, you can drop it off at a drop box , or at a voter service center.
To see where the voter service locations and drop boxes are log onto the State Office of Elections website at ElectionsHawaii.gov.
If your mail-in ballot was received, you can check the status at ballotstatus.hawaii.gov
