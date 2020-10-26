Lanai’s voter service center to relocate in light of islandwide outbreak

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — In light of Lanai’s current COVID-19 outbreak, county officials will relocate the island’s voter service center and place of deposit.

The new location will be at the Lanai Council District Office, which is at the Lanai Community, on 8th Street in Lanai City. The relocation takes effect on Oct. 26.

Here are the hours of operation:

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, through Monday, November 2, 2020, excluding Sunday

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (election day)

For more information, call the Office of the County Clerk at 270-7749.

