Jeanné Kapela wins Democratic nomination for State House District 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 8, Jeanné Kapela won the Democratic nomination for State House District 5.

Kapela has collected 3,177 votes, and Colehour Bondera has 1,401. As of the 7 p.m. printout, Kapela was ahead of Colehour Bondera by a margin of 53% to 23% of all votes cast in the race.

State House District 5 encompasses the southwest portion of the Big Island.

