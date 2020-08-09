Honolulu to add 17,000-18,000 ballots to overnight tally

Honolulu election officials took in between 17,000 and 18,000 additional ballots Saturday from the final incoming mail and last drop-box pickups, as of the close of the primary vote deadline at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is according to the state Office of Elections, which informed KHON2 of the expected add-on tally around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The state had previously said an estimated 800 Oahu mail and 5,000 Oahu dropbox ballots were expected to be added into the overnight tally, which will constitute the third printout. The first printout of results came at 7 p.m. with 368,200 votes counted statewide, and the second printout at 10 p.m counted 380,152 votes statewide.

The addition of up to 18,000 ballots on Oahu, plus a few thousand more expected from the neighbor island counties, brings the estimated voter turnout to around 400,000. That means the 7 p.m. results represented above 90 percent of votes cast, and the 10 p.m. results comprised about 95 percent of votes cast.

Top Oahu races including Honolulu mayor and Honolulu prosecutor are heading for November runoffs between the first- and second-place primary finishers. The top three vote-getters in each race held similar percentages in both the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. reports. For mayor, Rick Blangiardi led with more than 25 percent of the vote in both printouts and a nearly 13,000-vote lead at 10 p.m.; Keith Amemiya was second with more than 20 percent and a more than 5,000-vote lead over third-place challenger Colleen Hanabusa, who won more than 18 percent of votes in both printouts. For prosecutor, Steve Alm led with more than 35 percent of the vote in both the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. reports and a 37,000-vote lead over second-place Megan Kau, who won nearly 21 percent of votes in each of the first two results batches; Jacquie Esser came in third with more than 16 percent in both printouts and an 11,000-vote gap between her and Kau.

Several district-level and council races, however, could see overnight swaps on the leaderboards. And nearly 2,000 more votes statewide are in limbo with mismatched or missing signatures, with up to five days after the election allowed for identity verification before final vote counting and race certification.