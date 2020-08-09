Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney candidate Steve Alm discusses first printout results

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney is on Saturday for the 2020 Primary Election.

According to the first printout, Steve Alm leads the race with 88,352 votes.

Megan Kau is in second with 51,324 votes.

Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results.

