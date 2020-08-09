Honolulu Mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi discusses results of first printout

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Honolulu Mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi takes the early lead in the 2020 Primary Election.
According to the 7 p.m. printout, Blangiardi takes the lead with 25.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Keith Amemiya is in second and Colleen Hanabusa in third.
The next printout results will be available at 10 p.m.
