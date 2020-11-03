Honolulu Mayoral Candidate Keith Amemiya

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next Honolulu Mayor will have to address the COVID-19 pandemic to the rail project.
Candidate Keith Amemiya joined Wake Up 2day this morning to share his views and final message to voters.
