Honolulu adds four ballot drop boxes ahead of General Election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu election officials plan to open four additional ballot drop boxes for the upcoming General Election.

The four boxes will be located at:

Kailua District Park

Kalihi Valley District Park

Anewai Community Park

Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park

The four new boxes will complement boxes already established at Hawaii Kai Park and Ride, Honolulu Hale, Kaneohe District Park, Kahuku District Park, Kapolei Hale, Mililani Park and Ride, Neal S. Blaisdell Park and Waianae District Park.

Registered voters can expect to see their mail-in ballots starting Oct. 5, according to the Honolulu Elections Division.

“We encourage residents to make the highest use of vote by mail,” City Clerk Glen Takahashi said. “Have a plan to return your ballot as early as possible using the postage-paid envelope via USPS or at a ballot drop box near you.”

Ballot boxes will be closed at 7 p.m on Nov. 3.

