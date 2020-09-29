Hawaii’s Town Hall to highlight state’s major races in upcoming General Election

Hawaii’s Town Hall will introduce candidates to voters and highlight some of Hawaii’s major races.

KHON2 News is Your Election Headquarters and is proud to present Hawaii’s Town Hall on Thursday, October 8th.

The two-hour broadcast is a unique event to highlight some of the major races in the upcoming General Election: Hawaii County Mayor, US Representative Districts 1 and 2, Honolulu Prosecutor, and Honolulu Mayor.

The goal of Hawaii’s Town Hall is to introduce the candidates to voters and address the current needs in our state and what each candidate plans to do to protect Hawaii’s people and culture, while ensuring that we have a healthy economy.

This 2-hour event will air from 7pm to 9pm on KHON2 and KHII, and KHON2.com on Thursday, October 8th, and then re-air on Sunday, October 11th at 8pm on KHII.

This Virtual Town Hall is sponsored by the Center for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kamehameha Schools, OHA and will be moderated by KHON2 anchor and investigative reporter Gina Mangieri.

If you’d like to submit question for the candidates in any of the races, please email us at debate@khon2.com for consideration.