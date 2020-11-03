Hawaii soars above half-million early votes cast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 520,000 people have already voted statewide in Hawaii, ahead of tomorrow’s official election day. That means our turnout is already well above 60 percent with time for thousands of ballots to still be cast.

Don’t put anything in the mail if you’re still holding onto your ballot, but there are still ways to vote and even register by Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. election day.

Officials say do not put any ballots in the mail at this point. Instead, drop them at a yellow official election dropbox. Or, vote on-site at a Voter Service Center — two each on Oahu and the Big Island, and one on every other island.

“If you do come out to service center tomorrow please expect a line because it is the very last day,” Honolulu County Clerk Glen Takahashi said Monday. “We’ll move the line along but we’re trying to keep social distance and people separated. it is going to be perhaps a long day.”

The first Hawaii results will be revealed after the last service center or dropbox closes at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those results are expected to include everything received by mail and dropbox up through Monday. Then at 10 p.m. Nov. 3, the next results will add in all the voter service center numbers plus more dropbox ballots.

There are some charter amendment questions on various county ballots. In those tallies, only “yes” and “no” counts.

“Blank and overvotes are not counted into the ratification total,” Takahashi said, “so if it is going to be ratified the ‘yes’ must exceed the ‘no’ votes.”

Meanwhile KHON2 will be bringing you other state results in the race for president. Nationwide, states are seeing record-breaking early turnout just like here in the islands.

“We’re getting reports around the country more people have voted than ever before,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “I kind of call it the 100-year flood in voters.”

The mayor says HPD is not seeing indications of potential violence on Oahu, such as on social media, as some jurisdictions fear on the mainland.

“They’ve seen no evidence of any civil unrest on the island of Oahu,” Caldwell said. “I’m not surprised, by the way, because I do think we are different from other places.”

You can check if your ballot was received at the state elections website, click on “Track my ballot.” If you don’t see it there, the counties may have tried reaching you for a signature verification issue. You have up to 5 days post-election to fix that. Or, you can opt to submit a provisional ballot at a Voter Service Center before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Your vote will not be double counted.

