Hawaii officials urging voters to get ballots in early

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Election day is 80 days away and the United States Postal Service is warning that each state that they might not be able to handle the overwhelming surge in mail-in ballots.

The ballots might not be delivered in time to be counted.

This comes as President Donald Trump threatens to withhold postal service funding.

Hawaii’s 2020 Primary Election was the state’s first-ever vote by mail election and it resulted in the highest voter turnout. Over 400,000 residents voted in the primary election, a nearly 61% increase from years before.

“We were blown away by the sheer numbers, this was a record breaking election,” said Rep. Chris Lee (D) Judiciary Committee Chair.

More states are opting for all mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but President Donald Trump said doing so will lead to election fraud.

In a press conference held on Saturday, the president said: “Absentee voting is great. I’m an absentee voter because I requested, I got, and then I sent in my vote, so that works out very well. That’s what we’ve had, but now they want to send in millions and millions of ballots, and you see what’s happening. They’re being lost, they’re being discarded, they’re finding them in piles. It’s going to be a catastrophe.”

In a statement, Governor David Ige said “It is outrageous that the Trump Administration is playing politics with the U.S. Postal Service in a blatant attempt to influence the election process. And we will do everything in our power to protect Hawaiʻi voters’ rights. The USPS needs adequate funds to serve the country for more than just mail-in voting. And we hope that the Trump Administration addresses this issue and does the right thing for the people of Hawaiʻi and those across the entire country.”

Sen. Karl Rhoads (D) Judiciary Committee Chair said mail-in ballots and absentee ballots are essentially the same thing.

“They’re both registered voters, both absentee and all mail-in states, you get the ballot in the mail, you fill it out, and you mail it in, there’s no difference in how it works,” he explained.

“We’re disappointed the President would actively seek to suppress the vote,” he continued. “The president himself has said he’s going to withhold money from the USPS for the purpose of making it impossible to do vote by mail.”

“I think the President’s words speak for themselves,” said Rep. Chris Lee. “I think he’s scared frankly that mail-in voting is going to empower more people to get involved which may not be too good for him he thinks.”

Sen. Rhoads said Hawaii voters should not worry about mailing in their ballots and said states have been doing all mail-in voting for years and fraud incidents are extremely low.

“For one vote many people aren’t willing to risk prison time and a $10,000 fine and there’s a bunch of safeguards built in,” he explained. “That’s what the signature is about, the machine’s the county clerks use to sort through the needs is pretty accurate and if something shows up where it doesn’t look like the person who’s supposed to be voting is the one who is actually voting, you’re risking prison time for one vote.”

Both judiciary chairs said they are working on ways to ensure Hawaii ballots are counted in November.

“We’re suggesting to the county clerks that they mail out the ballots a little earlier than they anticipated three or four days, it doesn’t sound like the President is going to shut down the USPS completely, he’s just withdrawing personnel, machinery, equipment, and money to slow things down,” explained Sen. Rhoads. “If that’s what he’s going to do, which is appalling, but if he’s not going to just stop it then the idea is to make it happen a little sooner.”

He said the current date was 18 days before the election, and hopes the clerks make it 23 or 24 days before Nov. 3.

They are also asking that more ballot drop boxes be added in more areas.

“Another thing that would get around the order to slow down the mail service is for more people to bring their ballots directly to a place to deposit,” said Sen. Rhoads. “So we’re asking the office of elections, and county clerks place more to deposit, and they’re a lot like mailboxes, but it’s not the USPS service that picks them up its county clerk personnel and it short circuits the USPS that way.”

“This isn’t about any one party or the outcome of any one election,” explained Rep. Lee. “This is about ensuring people have the right to vote. This is our democracy and we can’t let that be undermined for any purpose and I think that’s why everybody needs to make sure they’re able to participate and we need to take steps here in Hawaii to make sure our local residents will have that ability.”

The office of the elections said they will remind voters to mail in their ballots as soon as possible or at least one week prior to the election.

