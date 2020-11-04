Hawaii election results delayed due to last-minute voting, say election officials

The Hawaii Office of Elections says local election results may be delayed due to last-minute voting. Polls closed promptly at 7 p.m., but those already standing in line will still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Ballots began being mailed to Hawaii voters as early as Oct. 5. Despite this, some residents expressed that they intended to vote in person. Thousands of Hawaii residents gathered to cast their ballot with some arriving before the polls even opened and others showing up just an hour before polls closed. By 7 p.m. hundreds were still left waiting in line. As a result, the City said the first printout of election results may not be known until 8 p.m. or possibly even later.

