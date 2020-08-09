Hawaii County Mayoral candidate Mitch Roth discusses early results in 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii County Mayoral candidate Mitch Roth discusses the first printout results for the 2020 Primary Election.

Roth is the front runner for the Big Island Mayor race. Ikaika Marzo and current Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim are trailing Roth according to the 7 p.m. printout.

Votes cast on Saturday will be included in the 10 p.m. results

