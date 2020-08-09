Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim reacts to first printout

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of the 7 p.m. printout, Mayor Harry Kim is trailing behind Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo in the race for Mayor of Hawaii County.

Roth has collected 19,168 votes and Marzo has collected 12,556, while Kim has only 9,460.

Kim, the current Mayor of Hawaii County, attributes his low numbers to focusing on his county rather than the election.

“I was so busy working that campaign things really was not even in the picture” Kim said.

