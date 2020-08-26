Hawaii Attorney General joins federal lawsuit to challenge U.S. Postal Service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Attorney General has joined other states in filing a federal lawsuit to challenge the US Postal Service.

The suit pushes back against changes to the postal service that has disrupted mail delivery just months before the general election.

Hawaii, New York City, New Jersey, and San Francisco are asking the court to declare the postal service changes unconstitutional, and to block any substantial, nationwide changes from being implemented without seeking an opinion from the postal regulatory commission.

Last week, the postal service said it has more than enough capacity to handle election mail volume.

